West Hollywood is first American city to ban rodent glue traps

In a first-of-its-kind anti-cruelty measure, the city of West Hollywood this week banned the sale and use of rodent glue traps.

The City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Monday that gets rid of the traps, which are supposed to attract vermin, but sometimes catch larger mammals like dogs and cats.

“The City of West Hollywood has always been a leader on issues related to animal welfare,” Councilmember Lauren Meister said in a press release. “My council colleagues and I enthusiastically adopted this ordinance to prohibit the use and sale of glue traps within the city because these devices are sadistic and cruel. As a compassionate and progressive city, it is incumbent on us to find more humane alternatives to rodent and pest control.”

Glue traps capture rodents with adhesive that sticks to their feet and bodies. Unable to escape, the animals often die from starvation, dehydration or other causes. In some cases it can take days or even weeks for the animals to die.

The ordinance’s passage was celebrated by the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

“By keeping cruel glue traps out, WeHo is a trailblazer for vulnerable little animals,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman.