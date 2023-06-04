Fire crews battle fast-moving Danny fire in Antelope Valley

Los Angeles County fire crews were working Sunday afternoon to contain a fast-moving wildfire that had consumed more than 1,000 acres in the Antelope Valley, efforts complicated by high winds in the area.

The first fire crews were dispatched around 1:45 p.m. to battle the blaze, dubbed the Danny fire, centered at West Avenue D and North 130th Street, according to a report by KTLA-TV.

In a tweet at about 3:40 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said it had dispatched one of its helicopters to help in the containment efforts.

KTLA reported that wind gusts of more than 20 miles per hour were fanning the flames north toward Kern County. CBS reported that by 4:41 p.m. the fire had grown to nearly 1,300 acres.

A cause of the fire hasn’t yet been revealed, and no injuries had yet been reported.