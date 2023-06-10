Fire in Fairfax neighborhood torches garage, the latest in series of suspicious fires in the area

Los Angeles firefighters responded to a garage fire in the Fairfax neighborhood early Saturday that burned two vehicles inside in what is the latest of a series of fires in the area in recent weeks.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene about 2 a.m. in the 400 block of North Curson Avenue found the vehicles on fire inside the single-story garage, said Margaret Stewart, an LAFD spokesperson. No injuries were reported and the vehicles were considered total losses.

The department’s arson unit is investigating several incidents of vehicles, apartment gates and old furniture recently set ablaze in the area, according to KTLA. The news station said the Curson Avenue fire forced evacuations of nearby apartments.

Stewart said police also responded to a pickup truck on fire at 5:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 260 block of South Orange Drive. She could not confirm reports that the fires, separated about a mile and a half apart, were potentially linked or under investigation for possible arson.