Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Perris facility

Robert Staricka escaped from a facility in Perris over the weekend, authorities said.

A man serving a two-year sentence for multiple crimes escaped over the weekend from an alternative custody placement facility in Perris, authorities said.

Robert Staricka, 48, left the minimum-security Riverside County accommodations about midnight Sunday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials realized he was gone after they got a tamper alert from his tracking device later that morning.

He had been housed at the facility since June 5. His sentence followed convictions for vandalism; buying or receiving a stolen motor vehicle, special construction equipment or trailer; and making or passing a fake bill or check as someone who has had one prior conviction.

Advertisement

Staricka is known to frequent Riverside, Lake Elsinore and Murrieta, according to a wanted poster from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

He has blond hair and brown eyes and is about 6 feet tall. He weighs about 225 pounds and has several tattoos, including the word “STARICKA” across his upper back and a rose with the word “MOM” beneath it on the left side of his neck.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees him or has information about his location to call 911 or the corrections department at (916) 445-4950.