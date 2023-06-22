L.A. City Council members arrested as hotel workers protest

Los Angeles City Councilmembers Hugo Soto-Martínez and Nithya Raman were arrested Thursday while participating in a protest organized by Unite Here Local 11, which represents hospitality workers in Southern California.

The protest was held outside Los Angeles International Airport and closed traffic in both directions between Sepulveda and Airport boulevards, the airport tweeted.

“We were here to shed light on the issues working-class Angelenos face, like a single mother who works as a housekeeper needing to work 17 hours a day to afford housing,” Soto-Martínez said in a statement.

The council member is a former organizer for the union.

Soto-Martínez’ had been sitting in the middle of Century Boulevard with other protesters, union members and clergy for about an hour prior to his arrest, according to Soto-Martínez advisor Josh Androsky.

His hands were zip-tied by police and he was brought to a makeshift processing center a few blocks from the protest site, Androsky said.

About 20 protesters representing the local chapter of Democratic Socialists of America were also arrested, Androsky said

Soto-Martínez has been arrested for civil disobedience multiple times before. This is Raman’s first arrest, according to her spokesperson Stella Stahl.

Soto-Martínez was arrested on suspicion of remaining present after an unlawful assembly had been declared, said Los Angeles Police Capt. Kellly Muniz.

It was unclear why Raman had been detained, but her arrest was confirmed to The Times by her spokespeople.

The demonstration was the latest event in the ongoing labor dispute between hotel workers and their employers.

Southern California hotel workers voted overwhelmingly on June 8 to authorize their leaders to call a strike if their employers didn’t agree to major wage boosts in contract negotiations covering 15,000 workers in Los Angeles and Orange counties.