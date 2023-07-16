More than 100 firefighters battle Rosemead fire; 2 commercial buildings in flames

Crews on the scene of a fire in Rosemead on Sunday.

A large fire broke out Sunday afternoon in Rosemead, drawing a response of more than 100 firefighters, authorities said.

Two single-story commercial buildings caught fire in the 9000 block of Garvey Avenue, according to a Twitter post from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It was unclear what sparked the blaze, and the Fire Department did not immediately return messages seeking comment Sunday.

More than 100 firefighters had responded to the fire by 4 p.m., trying to keep the flames from spreading to nearby buildings. No firefighters or civilians were injured, according to the Fire Department’s Twitter posts.

At around 5:30 p.m., the Fire Department tweeted that crews were still at the scene and would be “in defense mode for some time” at the three-alarm blaze.

The stretch of Garvey Avenue where the fire broke out is a commercial corridor, lined with strip malls, restaurants and shops, near the Rosemead-El Monte border.