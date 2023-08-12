Chance of showers, thunderstorms in mountains of L.A. and Ventura counties this weekend

There is a 10% to 20% chance of thunderstorms in the mountains in and around Los Angeles and Ventura counties this weekend, forecasters said.

Hikers and campers headed to the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties this weekend should prepare for a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

“Any thunderstorms that develop over the weekend could have gusty winds, light downpours and a chance of lightning,” National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Sirard said.

There is a 10% to 20% chance of storms Saturday and Sunday afternoons, with drier conditions expected next week, according to the National Weather Service. There is also a possibility of 10- to 20-mph winds Monday morning in the mountains and desert, with temperatures hitting between 95 and 105 degrees in valleys, inland areas and the desert by Wednesday.

The possibility of lightning and winds could elevate the risk of wildfires. But outside of red flag conditions, Sirard doesn’t believe any warnings would go into effect this week. Still, he advises that people “use common sense around anything that sparks.”

Avoid fireworks and campfires, especially in areas that have banned them, he said. In the event that someone is caught in a thunderstorm, Sirard cautions to stay low to the ground. Try to find shelter in a building or car, and steer clear of isolated trees since typically, “lightning would strike the tallest object.”

“Anytime of year, but especially this time of year and the fall months, we tell folks to be wary of high fire danger,” he said.

