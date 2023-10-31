UC faculty group stood with Palestinians. That ‘legitimized’ Hamas terrorism, regent says

A person holds a Palestinian flag as students participate in a “Walkout to Fight Genocide and Free Palestine” at UCLA last week.

A letter from a University of California faculty group condemning UC’s use of the word “terrorism” to describe this month’s Hamas attacks on Israel and urging the administration “to uplift the Palestinian freedom struggle” has drawn a furious counter from one university regent, who responded with a letter of his own Tuesday.

Jay Sures, a member of the UC Board of Regents, wrote that the letter sent Oct. 16 by the UC Ethnic Studies Faculty Council to the board, UC president and campus chancellors was full of “falsehoods, inaccuracies, and antisemitic innuendos” and “seeks to legitimize and defend the horrific savagery of the Hamas massacre of October 7.”

“Our statement of condemnation of the October 7th massacre of Israeli civilians by Hamas was absolutely justified and necessary because terrorism has no place in our world,” Sures wrote. “As human beings we need to condemn it immediately and forcefully without fear of retribution or that some may be offended.”

Advertisement

The initial Oct. 9 statement from Board of Regents Chair Richard Leib and UC President Michael Drake called the Hamas attack, which killed about 1,400 Israelis and led to more than 200 others taken hostage, “an act of terrorism” and the violence “sickening and incomprehensible.”

In response, the UC Ethnic Studies Faculty Council, which represents more than 300 faculty members across the UC system, called on the administration to “retract its charges of terrorism, to uplift the Palestinian freedom struggle and to stand against Israel’s war crimes against ethnic cleansing and genocide of the Palestinian people.”

Since the ambush by Hamas militants, Israel has continued to launch a barrage of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, sealed it off from vital resources such as fuel and begun a more recent ground incursion.

The Palestinian death toll has exceeded 8,500 people, including mostly women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza. More than 1.4 million people in Gaza have been displaced, according to the United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Advertisement

The UC statement’s use of the word “terrorism” to describe Hamas’ attacks contributed “to a climate that has made Palestinian students and community members unsafe,” the council said in its letter.

Sures urged the council to retract its statements and to condemn the Hamas attack unequivocally.

“In addition, your organization should commit to learning more about antisemitism and all forms of hate and how it lives on our campuses where you are tasked and trusted with educating our next generation of students and leaders,” he added.