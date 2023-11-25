Body of man with gunshot wound found in ocean off Hermosa Beach

Authorities are investigating the death of a man with a gunshot wound whose body was found floating in the ocean in Hermosa Beach early Friday.

Hermosa Beach police officers discovered the body of a white male between the ages of 40 and 45 near the shoreline about 7 a.m., officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man had suffered a gunshot wound, according to media outlets that cited the police. It was not clear whether foul play had been involved.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.