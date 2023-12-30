Advertisement
Dangerous monster waves, rain slam Southern California on Saturday: What you need to know

A person standing on a sand berm watches as high surf breaks near Manhattan Beach.
A person standing on a sand berm watches as high surf breaks near Manhattan Beach on Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued high surf warnings for much of the West Coast and parts of Hawaii, describing the waves and rip currents expected to hit certain coastlines as potentially dangerous and life-threatening.
(Richard Vogel / Associated Press)
By Nathan Solis
Ashley AhnChristian MartinezKaren Garcia
Rain and dangerous high surf are battering Southern California, prompting urgent safety warnings in coastal areas after damaging waves hit earlier this week.

Saturday forecast

Showers begin hitting Southern California early Saturday morning.

The forecast calls for several hours of rain, including a few hours of intense showers, and cooler temperatures.

“We’re expecting significant rainfall for two to three hours on Saturday,” said meteorologist David Sweet of the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “It’s not going to be as strong as the storm system we saw last week; for a few hours it will cause some nuisance flooding. Drivers should be aware of puddling in roadways and give themselves more time or slow down.”

High wave warning

Emergency officials are asking people to avoid the beaches and shorelines over the weekend. All beaches and coastal parks in hard-hit Ventura County were closed Friday and will remain closed over the New Year’s weekend, including the Ventura Pier, seaside campgrounds and harbor entries, officials said. In Los Angeles County, the Manhattan Beach Pier will also be closed over the weekend and the Hermosa Beach Pier will be closed Saturday because of the high surf.

“Our recommendation is not to venture into the water, especially in those areas where the surf is showing heavy activity and large swells,” said Pono Barnes, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Lifeguard Division. “It’s not the best day to start your surfing journey or testing your skills in the water if you’re not 100% confident.”

For those near the water, officials said to pay close attention.

“Take caution and heed the direction of local authorities and lifeguards,” the National Weather Service said. “Never ever turn your back to the water as damaging and life-threatening sneaker waves are likely to occur.”

The forecast calls for 15- to 20-foot waves, including sets of up to 25-foot waves, along the Central Coast. Ventura County beaches are expected to receive 10- to 15-foot waves, with 20-foot sets. Santa Barbara County beaches along the South Coast will be hit with 7- to 12-foot waves and in some areas 15- to 20-foot sets along west-facing beaches near Point Conception, according to forecasts.

Dangerous conditions

The NWS said local beaches have an “extreme” risk of flooding and high waves Saturday. Those are the same conditions that hit Ventura County on Thursday, causing damage to homes and leaving some people injured.

The wave that crashed into Ventura County is known as a “sneaker wave,” officials said.

The powerful waves are created by larger than average swells that can suddenly and without warning surge much farther inland than expected, breaking over rocks and lifting logs or driftwood onto the beach with deadly force, according to the National Weather Service. Some sneaker waves can surge more than 150 feet up the beach, catching people off guard, causing them to lose their footing and even sweeping them back into the ocean, according to officials.

Longer-term forecast

Forecasts show a slight chance of rain on New Year’s Eve in the Pasadena area and lingering through New Year’s Day. The forecast shows a 20% to 30% chance for light rain.

