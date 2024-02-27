The political trees of Latino Los Angeles

Start your day right
Trying to keep track of the connections among Latino politicians in Los Angeles can get as confusing as a game of Candy Crush. So behold an attempt to decipher the oldest political trees: the Eastside and the San Fernando Valley. Happy reading!
THE PLAYERS
Assembly member, council member. Along with Art Torres, one of the founding architects of the original Eastside machine.
Cudahy council member. Former field deputy for Supervisor Hilda Solis.
Current secretary of Health and Human Services. Former Assembly member, Congress member and California attorney general. Worked as a district director for state Sen. Art Torres. Former Molinista.
Current Assembly member running for the 14th council district. Former SEIU ULTCW communications manager and staffer for ex-Councilmember Jose Huizar.
Ex-union organizer, state Assembly member, state senator and council member. High school friend of Antonio Villaraigosa.
Ex-union organizer, state Assembly member and state senator. Current council member. Former campaign manager for Fabian Nuñez, a childhood friend.
Current state senator. Longtime head of the Los Angeles Labor Federation. Friends with Antonio Villaraigosa and Gil Cedillo since law school.
Assembly member and state senator. Former field representative for Rep. Edward R. Roybal.
Former Los Angeles Unified trustee. Worked for Supervisor Molina as a legislative director.
Congress member. Former state Assembly member and staffer for Hilda Solis when she was in Congress.
Chair of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party. District director for Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, whom he seeks to replace.
Replaced Gloria Molina on the City Council in 1991 with her blessing.
Former Los Angeles Unified school board member and L.A. City Council member. Sentenced this January to 13 years in federal prison for corruption and tax evasion.
Ex-Assembly member, council member and L.A. County Supervisor. Former assistant to Art Torres and volunteer for Richard Alatorre’s campaigns. Split with them to create a rival Eastside political faction. Worked alongside Esteban Torres in Carter White House.
Ex-union organizer and speaker of the Assembly. De León’s keeper.
Chair of the Board of Regents of the University of California. Ex-union organizer and speaker of the Assembly who took over Nuñez’s seat. Cousin of Antonio Villaraigosa.
Ex-Assembly member and state senator. Longtime chair of the Latino Legislative Caucus. Worked under Esteban Torres in nonprofit sector, and Richard Alatorre as a legislative aide. Mentor to Tony Cárdenas. His 1982 run for Assembly against Gloria Molina was the original Eastside politics pleito.
Former council member. Ex-planning director for former Councilmember Mike Hernandez.
First Latino L.A. council member in the 20th century. First Latino Congress member from California in the 20th century.
Former Assembly member who went on to Congress and served for 30 years before retiring in 2023. Daughter of Edward R. Roybal.
Assembly member running for City Council. Former Los Angeles Community College District trustee, staffer for Assembly member Cindy Montañez, and district director for Assembly member John A. Perez.
L.A. County Supervisor. Ex-U.S. secretary of Labor, Congress member, Assembly member and state senator. Former chief of staff for state Sen. Art Torres, intern for Esteban Torres. Mentored by Gloria Molina going back to the Carter White House.
Former state senator, Assembly member and chair of the California Democratic Party. Co-architect with Richard Alatorre of the original Eastside machine.
Ex-Congress member.
Former speaker of the Assembly and L.A. mayor. Best man at Gloria Molina’s wedding.
THE PLAYERS
Developer and co-founder of the Valley Latino political machine. Former intern for Gloria Molina when she was in the state Assembly.
Aide to former L.A. Mayor Tom Bradley. First Latino council member from the San Fernando Valley. Ex-Assembly member and state senator. Convicted in 2014 along with his then-wife on three counts of voter fraud and one count of perjury, which were later overturned.
Deputy chief of staff to Councilmember Curren Price. Former aide to Richard Alarcon. Lost to Imelda Padilla in 2023 special City Council election to replace Nury Martinez
Former chief of staff to Assemblymember Felipe Fuentes. Resigned from the Assembly in 2017 after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced.
Six-term Congress member who’s not running for reelection. Co-founder of the Valley political machine. First Latino elected to the state Assembly from the San Fernando Valley. Ex-council member.
Ex-Assembly member and chief of staff to Councilmember Alex Padilla. Resigned from City Council in 2016 to become a lobbyist.
Los Angeles Unified trustee. Defeated Imelda Padilla for the seat in 2017.
Husband of Kelly Gonez. Worked under Cindy Montañez in nonprofit sector. Running to replace Paul Krekorian on the City Council.
Ex-aide to Richard Alarcon who became a trusted deputy of Tony Cárdenas and Alex Padilla. Former Los Angeles Unified trustee and City Council president. Resigned in 2022 in the wake of the City Hall tape leak scandal.
State senator and first LGBTQ+ Latina legislator from the San Fernando Valley. Former field deputy for Nury Martinez.
Former Assembly member and San Fernando council member. Ex-aide to Richard Alarcon.
Brother of Alex. Former chief of staff to Nury Martinez, current chief of staff for Imelda Padilla (no relation).
U.S. senator. Ex-Assembly member, state senator and council member. Co-founder of the Valley Latino political machine. Campaign manager for Gil Cedillo’s first Assembly race.
Council member. Former field deputy for Nury Martinez.
Assembly member who’s running to replace Tony Cárdenas in Congress. Classmate of Alex Padilla at San Fernando High and MIT.
Council member. Former aide to Councilmembers Mike Hernandez and Richard Alarcon.
Los Angeles Community College trustee. Former staffer to Assemblymember Cindy Montañez.
This is part of Gustavo Arellano’s series on how Latino political power has changed Los Angeles.
