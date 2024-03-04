Elon Musk responds after Tesla Cybertruck crashes into Beverly Hills Hotel sign

A Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a sign outside the Beverly Hills Hotel around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. (Citizen App and StreetPeopleofBeverlyHills)

A Tesla Cybertruck crashed into the sign marking the entrance to the fabled Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday night, prompting Elon Musk to post about the incident on X, formerly Twitter.

The massive, stainless steel behemoth bonked into the sign around 11:45 p.m. Sunday after it was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

“Cyberbeast is faster than a Porsche 911, but looks like a truck, so perhaps the valet wasn’t expecting so much acceleration,” Tesla founder Musk joked on X, the social media site he owns.

Musk was responding to a claim that went viral, suggesting that a Beverly Hills Hotel valet crashed the truck, which later turned out to be a joke by an X user.

The Beverly Hills Police Department did not have information Monday afternoon about injuries or damage resulting from the accident.

Video posted online showed the truck sustained significant damage to its front left wheel. The truck also damaged the poles holding up the sign as well as the pink sidewalk wall in front of it, according to images from the scene.



“There was not an employee or member of our valet team involved in the accident,” said Brittany Williams, the director of communications for the Dorchester Collection, which operates the hotel.