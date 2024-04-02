No California tsunami danger from huge Taiwan earthquake, officials say

Officials said there is no tsunami threat for California and the U.S. West Coast after a powerful earthquake rattled the coast of Taiwan Tuesday evening.

The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake at 7.5 magnitude. Tsunami warnings were issued for parts of Taiwan and Japan.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said it had studied the quake and determined that the West Coast does not face a risk. However, some areas “may experience non-damaging sea level changes.” The agency did not specify which areas may see changes.