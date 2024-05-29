Advertisement
California

Crimes of The Times

Los Angeles Times

In this series, L.A. Times staff writer Christopher Goffard revisits old crimes in Los Angeles and beyond, from the famous to the forgotten, the consequential to the obscure, diving into archives and the memories of those who were there.

Los Angeles- LAPD officials escort Robert Bardo into the rear entranceof Parker Center August 10, 1989.

A young actress, an obsessed stalker and a Hollywood murder that changed America

Rebecca Schaeffer’s murder by an obsessed fan led to anti-stalking laws. Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor, reflects on the case.

May 8, 2024
William Leasure

L.A.’s dirtiest cop: A mild-mannered traffic officer who moonlighted as a hit man

William Leasure, killer cop, still denies the big crimes, the ones that put him in prison: orchestrating the contract murders of a beauty shop employee and a jazz bassist.

May 15, 2024
Paul Morantz at press conference following rattlesnake attack in 1978.

A cult targeted a crusading L.A. lawyer. The weapon: a rattlesnake

Recovering at USC Medical Center, Paul Morantz was wheeled out in his hospital bed to face the press. He had no doubt the snake had come from Synanon, the drug rehab group founded 20 years earlier by a magnetic pitchman named Charles Dederich.

May 29, 2024
Tips

If you have information on old crimes, famous, once-famous or obscure, contact christopher.goffard@latimes.com

