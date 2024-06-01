L.A. city employee badly mauled by dog at Harbor animal shelter

An employee was badly mauled by a dog at the L.A. Harbor Animal Shelter in San Pedro on Friday.

A senior Los Angeles city employee was badly mauled by a dog Friday at a shelter in San Pedro, an incident that follows growing concern about overcrowded and unhealthy conditions for dogs at the city’s animal shelters.

Leslie Corea, a kennel supervisor at Harbor Animal Shelter, told The Times on Saturday that she was getting a dog out of its kennel to show to a rescue group when it “flipped out” and attacked her leg.

Corea said she was undergoing surgery at Harbor UCLA-Medical Center.

Megan Ignacio, a spokesperson for L.A. Animal Services, confirmed that an employee was “severely attacked by a dog, resulting in serious injuries.”

“L.A. Animal Services staff and volunteers are devastated by the injuries to our coworker and friend. L.A. Animal Services has already launched an investigation into this incident,” Ignacio said.

The city’s animal shelters are in crisis because of a lack of space and an influx of animals, according to an email to the public from Animal Services sent out near the end of day Friday.

The email didn’t mention the incident involving the staffer, but urged the public to step up to adopt and foster dogs.

The email said that dogs are “suffering physically and mentally from either their excessively long shelter stays or the challenging conditions resulting from overcrowding in the city’s shelters.”

Animal Services Department General Manager Staycee Dains wrote in the email that “the crisis has put staff, volunteers and animals in harm’s way and we will continue to prioritize making this system safer for all involved.”

The department has the capacity to “safely and humanely care” for approximately 800 dogs at any one time, according to the email.

But there are more than 1,500 dogs overseen by the department and nearly 50 dogs enter the shelters each day, the email said.

The crowded conditions are leading the department to kill more dogs. Animal Services euthanized 102 dogs in April, a 44% increase compared with the same time last year.

Animal activists urged much more funding for Animal Services in Mayor Karen Bass’ $12.8-billion budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. But the city council kept the level of spending for the department about the same as this year.

City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, who chairs the committee that overseas animal issues, was among those who voted last month against the budget.

At the council meeting, Hernandez expressed frustration that about one-fourth of the budget will go toward the Los Angeles Police Department instead of to other city agencies.

Bass’ office didn’t respond to requests Friday for information about the injured Animal Services employee.