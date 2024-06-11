Advertisement
California

9th Circuit says California ban on gun sales on state property is constitutional

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters about gun laws in 2022 at Del Mar Fairgrounds.
(Nelvin C. Cepeda / Associated Press)
By Kevin RectorStaff Writer 
Share

California laws barring the sale of firearms and ammunition at fairgrounds and other state property are constitutional, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

Judge Richard R. Clifton, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, rejected claims by a group of firearm sellers and gun advocacy groups that the laws violated both their 1st Amendment right to free speech and their 2nd Amendment right to bear arms.

Clifton wrote that the laws don’t violate the 1st Amendment because they “solely restrict nonexpressive conduct — contracting for the sale of firearms” and don’t violate the 2nd Amendment because they do not “meaningfully constrain” anyone’s “ability to keep and bear arms.”

Advertisement

Tiffany D. Cheuvront — an attorney for the gun sellers and advocacy groups, including B&L Productions Inc., which holds gun shows in California under the name Crossroads of the West, and the California Rifle & Pistol Assn. — called the decision “extremely disappointing.” She said they would appeal.

In a statement to The Times, Cheuvront said the judges “clearly did not understand the connection between 1st Amendment and 2nd Amendment rights when the state is looking to limit foundational rights and discriminate against certain groups of people on state property.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom, in a statement, called the ruling “commonsense” and a victory for gun safety.

“If other states followed our policies, thousands of lives would be saved,” Newsom said, adding that California “won’t stop defending our laws from the right’s radical lawsuits.”

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, whose office defends state laws in court, praised his staff for “another victory in the battle against gun violence in our state and country.”

“Guns should not be sold on property owned by the state, it is that simple,” Bonta said in a statement. “Sales of illegal firearms and ammunition, and sales of firearms and ammunition to prohibited persons, have happened on state property and these laws will further help to prevent that going forward.”

Advertisement

Clifton, an appointee of President George W. Bush, was joined in the decision by circuit judges Holly A. Thomas and Roopali H. Desai, both appointees of President Biden.

Seizure of firearms by the El Cajon Police Department during a probation check at the residence of John Fencl, where officers found a large chase of illegal firearms in El Cajon, Calif. on July 2, 2021.

California

Firearm restrictions on defendants awaiting trial are constitutional, 9th Circuit rules

Court restrictions barring two pretrial criminal defendants from possessing guns were constitutional, a federal court ruled Monday.

March 18, 2024

The decision resolves two cases in which lower courts had split on the issue. It lifts an injunction one of those lower courts had issued last year blocking state enforcement of the laws.

The decision lands amid a larger legal debate over where states can ban firearms, following a 2022 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that laws infringing on the 2nd Amendment are legitimate only if they are deeply rooted in American history and tradition.

Tuesday’s decision upholds a series of state laws that barred gun sales at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, the Orange County Fairgrounds and all state-owned property. It sidesteps such historical analysis by finding that the state bans have no substantial bearing on 2nd Amendment rights.

“The plain text of the Second Amendment directly protects one thing — the right to ‘keep and bear’ firearms,” Clifton wrote. “On its face, that language says nothing about commerce, let alone firearm sales on state property.”

SAN DIEGO, CA OCTOBER 21, 2023 - The San Diego Gun Show held at the East San Diego Masonic Lodge drew crowds to the event hosted by the San Diego County Gun Owners Political Action Committee (PAC). At this event Halim Abdullah, left, and cousin Basil Henry, both of San Diego, look at a sight accessory created by San Diego's 2C Optic Cut service. (John Gastaldo / For The Times)

California

If we must rely on ‘history and tradition’ to assess gun laws, does racist history count?

After the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on modern gun laws, California cited precedents involving enslaved people and other minorities in defending background checks.

Feb. 7, 2024

California’s laws do not bar gun sellers from interacting with buyers at gun shows on state grounds, nor do they stop buyers from walking off state property to “immediately order their desired goods from the vendor,” Clifton noted.

Advertisement

“Merely eliminating one environment where individuals may purchase guns does not constitute a meaningful constraint on Second Amendment rights when they can acquire the same firearms down the street,” Clifton wrote.

A slate of other challenges to California gun laws are making their way through the courts in the wake of the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision — including challenges to the state’s bans on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & CourtsCalifornia Politics
Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a legal affairs reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the California Supreme Court, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and other legal trends and issues. He started with The Times in 2020 and previously covered the Los Angeles Police Department for the paper. Before that, Rector worked at the Baltimore Sun for eight years, where he was a police and investigative reporter and part of a team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting. He is from Maryland.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement