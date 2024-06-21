Advertisement
California

Popular L.A. bar Molly Malone’s Irish Pub closes after fire

Molly Malone's Irish Pub is temporarily closed after a fire scorched the building.

Molly Malone’s Irish Pub is temporarily closed after a fire scorched the building.
(Adam Tschorn / Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Share

Molly Malone’s Irish Pub, a beloved Los Angeles bar known for its extensive Irish memorabilia, perfect Guinness pours and nightly live music, is temporarily closed after a fire scorched the building.

The blaze largely damaged the exterior of the 95-year-old building that houses the bar, which first opened in 1969. It is not clear when the bar will reopen.

“It was a scary day for our little pub on Fairfax but we are blessed,” owners wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. “Our doors will be shut (for now) but we plan to be back better than ever before you know it!”

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA June 4, 2024- Clifton's Republic owner Andrew Meieran sits in a boat on the top floor of the historic restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Business

Legendary Clifton’s is reopening in a struggling downtown L.A. Its owner hopes crowds return

Andrew Meieran will soon reopen the doors to Clifton’s, of one of L.A.’s legendary restaurants, in a bid to once again make it an offbeat dining destination.

June 5, 2024

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a report at 1:17 p.m. Thursday that the bar at 575 S. Fairfax Ave. was on fire. Firefighters fully extinguished the flames 19 minutes from when they first received the 911 call, said LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.

No injuries were reported. Officials have not determined the cause of the fire.

“There was heat and smoke inside the structure,” he said. “But the flames were largely kept to the facade and the exterior of the structure.”

The pub’s dark walls are covered with Irish memorabilia and art, including paintings by Irish portrait painter Neil Boyle. The work depicts both notable Irish figures and the bar’s longtime staff members and customers, according to the bar’s website. Owner Damien Hanlon told KTLA that firefighters saved the historic artwork.

“The LAFD saved us from what could have been much worse,” the owners wrote on Instagram.

A photo illustration to accompany Stephanie Breijo's piece about the economic state of restaurants in LA. (Photo illustration by Holly Andres / For The Times; Styling by Sarah Baker / For The Times)

Food

For Subscribers

The shocking state of the restaurant industry: ‘We can’t afford to be open. We can’t afford to be closed.’

The industry is facing a crisis as new legislation, inflation, higher wages and pandemic fallout have chefs and owners worried for the future of mom-and-pop restaurants.

May 15, 2024

The pub, long known as a hangout for musicians, initially featured Irish troubadours performing drinking songs and traditional Irish ditties. But its list of bands has since expanded and the pub now features music from a variety of genres.

The Celtic punk band Flogging Molly got its start — and it’s name — in the 1990s performing at Molly Malone’s.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She most recently covered Orange County for The Times and has written extensively about criminal trials, housing, politics and government. In 2020, Fry was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement