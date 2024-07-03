Advertisement
California

Photos: Thompson fire north of Sacramento forces thousands to evacuate

A helicopter drops water on flames at night.
A night-flying helicopter drops water on the Thompson fire in Oroville.
(Ethan Swope / Associated Press)
By Times Photography Wire Services
Firefighters are battling a growing wildfire in Northern California that has forced at least 13,000 people to evacuate with another day of extreme heat expected.

The Thompson fire sent up a huge plume of smoke and grew to nearly 5 square miles by Wednesday morning.

It broke out Tuesday about 70 miles north of Sacramento, in and around Oroville.

Flames engulf a home during the Thompson fire in Oroville.
(Josh Edelson / AFP/Getty Images)

Flames engulf a home Tuesday in Oroville.

A women runs while cars evacuate from the Thompson fire in Oroville.
(Ethan Swope / Associated Press)
A woman runs while cars evacuate near Oroville.

A firefighting crew sprays water on the Thompson fire in Oroville.
(Ethan Swope / Associated Press)

A firefighting crew sprays water.

An air tanker drops retardant while battling the Thompson fire in Oroville.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)

An air tanker drops retardant.

A firetruck passes as the Thompson fire burns in Oroville.
(Ethan Swope / Associated Press)

The Thompson fire sends a plume of smoke over Oroville.

