Photos: Thompson fire north of Sacramento forces thousands to evacuate

(Ethan Swope / Associated Press)
Share via
Firefighters are battling a growing wildfire in Northern California that has forced at least 13,000 people to evacuate with another day of extreme heat expected.
The Thompson fire sent up a huge plume of smoke and grew to nearly 5 square miles by Wednesday morning.
It broke out Tuesday about 70 miles north of Sacramento, in and around Oroville.
Flames engulf a home Tuesday in Oroville.
A woman runs while cars evacuate near Oroville.
A firefighting crew sprays water.
An air tanker drops retardant.
The Thompson fire sends a plume of smoke over Oroville.
More to Read
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.