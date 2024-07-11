Advertisement
California

Who will be L.A.’s next police chief: A guide

LAPD
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Libor JanyStaff Writer 
It is one of the most consequential decisions a Los Angeles mayor must make: selecting a chief to oversee the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD chief is one of the most high-profile and challenging jobs in law enforcement. In January, longtime chief Michel Moore announced he was stepping down after a tenure that was a times rocky. Crime in L.A. increased during the pandemic but has been trending downward.

The LAPD has faced criticism over its response to the George Floyd protests, for several high-profile shootings by officers, and for alleged misconduct involving both rank-and-file cops and senior commanders.

Efforts to reform the department’s disciplinary system and give the chief more power to fire problem officers are currently underway. And staffing shortages remain an ongoing concern, particularly with major events such as the World Cup and the Olympics looming.

So, who will be the next chief?

By some measures, the process has been shrouded in mystery. But Times reporter Libor Jany has spent the last few months traveling around L.A. to see what residents want in a chief and assess the political pressure at play as Bass makes her choice:

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 7, 2024: Dominic H. Choi has been named new LAPD interim chief at City Hall on February 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Mayor Karen Bass is on the left.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

How many people applied to be LAPD chief? Details on the hiring process remain secret

Interviews for the Los Angeles’ police chief job began weeks ago, but city officials have not said exactly how many candidates have applied.

July 9, 2024
Los Angeles, California February 29, 2024-LAPD Chief Michael Moore greets officers during a ceremonial Honor Cordon outside LAPD headquarters Thursday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

California

An outsider as next LAPD chief? Candidates face culture that has ‘spit out’ past leaders

The LAPD has had only two outsiders serve as chief in its modern history, but there is a growing push to bring in a third.

June 25, 2024
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 03: LAPD Capt. Christopher M. Zine, left, and interim Police Chief Dominic Choi meet with recruit class 11-23 during the graduation ceremony at the Los Angeles Police Academy in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, May 3, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Who should be the next LAPD chief? Public shrugs as city asks for input

As the Police Commission continues its citywide listening tour to hear about what residents want to see in the department’s next leader, many of the stops have seen a low turnout.

June 3, 2024
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 7, 2024:New LAPD interim Chief Dominic H. Choi shakes hands with Mayor Karen Bass after being named to the position at City Hall on February 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

Who will be L.A.’s next police chief? City hires headhunter firm to lead search

Los Angeles officials have hired a Northern California-based headhunting firm to identify and vet candidates to be the next chief of police.

March 20, 2024
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 7, 2024:New LAPD interim Chief Dominic H. Choi shakes hands with Mayor Karen Bass after being named to the position at City Hall on February 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

Mayor Bass faces choice for next LAPD chief: Hire from within or bring in an outsider

After picking an interim LAPD chief, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass told The Times she expects the nationwide search for a permanent replacement to take months.

Feb. 16, 2024
Los Angeles, CA - June 03: LAPD Chief Michel Moore inspects a Recruit Class 11-21 graduating class at a ceremony at Los Angeles Police Academy on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Fierce competition for LAPD interim chief is like ‘Game of Thrones,’ insiders say

An interim Los Angeles police chief could be named as early as Tuesday, and sources say the search to find a temporary successor for outgoing leader Michel Moore has set off intense jockeying within the department.

Feb. 6, 2024
Los Angeles, CA - June 03: LAPD Chief Michel Moore inspects a Recruit Class 11-21 graduating class at a ceremony at Los Angeles Police Academy on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Recent controversies test LAPD Chief Michel Moore in the final years of his tenure

A string of recent controversies have put to a test LAPD Chief Michel Moore’s quest to get his department into shape before stepping down in the next year or two.

Oct. 5, 2023
