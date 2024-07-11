Who will be L.A.’s next police chief: A guide

It is one of the most consequential decisions a Los Angeles mayor must make: selecting a chief to oversee the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD chief is one of the most high-profile and challenging jobs in law enforcement. In January, longtime chief Michel Moore announced he was stepping down after a tenure that was a times rocky. Crime in L.A. increased during the pandemic but has been trending downward.

The LAPD has faced criticism over its response to the George Floyd protests, for several high-profile shootings by officers, and for alleged misconduct involving both rank-and-file cops and senior commanders.

Efforts to reform the department’s disciplinary system and give the chief more power to fire problem officers are currently underway. And staffing shortages remain an ongoing concern, particularly with major events such as the World Cup and the Olympics looming.

So, who will be the next chief?

By some measures, the process has been shrouded in mystery. But Times reporter Libor Jany has spent the last few months traveling around L.A. to see what residents want in a chief and assess the political pressure at play as Bass makes her choice:

California Fierce competition for LAPD interim chief is like ‘Game of Thrones,’ insiders say An interim Los Angeles police chief could be named as early as Tuesday, and sources say the search to find a temporary successor for outgoing leader Michel Moore has set off intense jockeying within the department.