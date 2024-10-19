Two arrested on sex-trafficking charges after advertising brothel on fliers, Irvine police say

Irvine police arrested two men this week on pimping and pandering charges after they advertised a brothel on fliers that were placed on neighbors’ cars, a department spokesperson said.

The fliers included contact information that led officers a home in the city’s Cypress Village neighborhood, Sgt. Karie Davies said.

The fliers, in essence, said, “Call for a good time,” she said.

“They were super original and very discreet,” Davies said.

Qiyin Jiaqiyin, 51, of Irvine and Xiaoming Ding, 36, of Whittier were arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail, Davies said, where they’re each being held on $500,000 bail.

Three victims, women in their 20s and 30s, were offered assistance and left the location after the arrests, Davies said.