California

Will L.A. County’s sheriff run for reelection in 2026? ‘Absolutely,’ Robert Luna says

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna
Shown here just after his 2022 swearing-in, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told The Times in November 2024 that he plans to run again in two years after his first term ends.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
By Keri BlakingerStaff Writer 
Days after the general election that marked the midway point of his term as Los Angeles County sheriff, Robert Luna says he “absolutely” plans to run for office again in 2026.

Luna issued a short statement Sunday amid rumors that he planned to step down due to alleged medical issues.

“Not true,” he told The Times. “No health issues. I will absolutely be running for re-election.”

The little-known former Long Beach police chief came out of retirement to run for sheriff two years ago, positioning himself as the calm antidote to what he once described as the “dysfunction and chaos” of his predecessor, Alex Villanueva.

After winning more than 60% of the vote, Luna was sworn in as the county’s 34th sheriff in December 2022.

Since taking office, he’s grappled with many of the same problems that bedeviled prior sheriffs: poor jail conditions, sprawling consent decrees, allegations about deputy gangs and persistent staffing woes. But he’s also made good on promises to provide more even-keeled leadership and repair fractured relationships with other county leaders.

In recent weeks, Luna became the target of widespread speculation from both outsiders and those within the department about the possibility that he might leave office prematurely.

On Sunday, Malibu community activist and blogger Cece Woods wrote in a post on the social platform X that rumors had been “heavily circulating” that Luna “could potentially step down as the head of the largest sheriff’s department in the country due to health concerns,” adding that “multiple sources say Parkinson’s disease.”

Jeff Millman, who served as an advisor to Luna’s 2022 campaign, pushed back online in response to Woods’ post, calling it “untrue” and confirming that the sheriff will run again.

“Full speed ahead,” he wrote.

Late Sunday afternoon, Luna told The Times the rumors were “not true.”

The union representing rank-and-file deputies — the Assn. for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs — stepped in to speak in Luna’s defense, telling The Times that union leaders had been “peppered with these horrible rumors” for a week or more.

“Our approach was simple: We asked Sheriff Luna himself if he had Parkinson’s — he said he did not and was in great shape,” the union’s executive director, Derek Hsieh, wrote in a statement. “It is disappointing that some would make up and circulate a rumor about him.”

The statement continued, “It’s surprising that some appear to be working to specifically undermine the sheriff at this critical time.”

Keri Blakinger

Keri Blakinger covers the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2023, she spent nearly seven years in Texas, first covering criminal justice for the Houston Chronicle and then covering prisons for the Marshall Project. Blakinger was a 2024 Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature writing for For her insightful, humane portrait, reported with great difficulty, of men on Death Row in Texas who play clandestine games of “Dungeons & Dragons,” countering their extreme isolation with elaborate fantasy. Her work has appeared everywhere from the BBC to the New York Daily News, from Vice to the Washington Post Magazine, where her 2019 reporting on women in jail helped earn a National Magazine Award. She is the author of “Corrections in Ink,” a 2022 memoir about her time in prison.

