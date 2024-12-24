L.A. Christmas holiday forecast: Wet and cloudy gives way to crisp sunny skies

A winter swell builds up near the Manhattan Beach pier on Sunday.

A weakening cold front will zip through Los Angeles County on Christmas Eve, bringing a light smattering of rain in the afternoon, but clearing out by the evening.

“I can’t imagine it will be a damper for anyone,” meteorologist Joe Sirard with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard said.

Overall, Christmas Day in Los Angeles will be relatively dry, windy and sunny with daytime temperatures mostly in the 60s.

A cold front will bring persistent wind gusts to the Antelope Valley starting Tuesday evening and whip through parts of the Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys on Wednesday.

A high surf warning will give way to an advisory by Tuesday afternoon for Los Angeles and Ventura county beaches. Minor to moderate coastal flooding could be possible for the Central Coast and Ventura County.