Advertisement
California

L.A. Christmas holiday forecast: Wet and cloudy gives way to crisp sunny skies

A winter swell builds up near the Manhattan Beach pier.
A winter swell builds up near the Manhattan Beach pier on Sunday.
(Marcus Ubungen / Los Angeles Times)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share via

A weakening cold front will zip through Los Angeles County on Christmas Eve, bringing a light smattering of rain in the afternoon, but clearing out by the evening.

“I can’t imagine it will be a damper for anyone,” meteorologist Joe Sirard with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard said.

Overall, Christmas Day in Los Angeles will be relatively dry, windy and sunny with daytime temperatures mostly in the 60s.

Advertisement
Santa Cruz, CA - November 21: Extending out over a half mile into the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, the Santa Cruz Wharf is the longest timber pile pier on the United States coast and one of the longest in the world. Photographed on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 in Santa Cruz, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

Huge waves batter California coast: Man dead, another missing, pier partially collapses

A man died on a Santa Cruz beach Monday after being pinned under debris washed up by a large wave, authorities said. Another man has been reported missing.

A cold front will bring persistent wind gusts to the Antelope Valley starting Tuesday evening and whip through parts of the Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys on Wednesday.

A high surf warning will give way to an advisory by Tuesday afternoon for Los Angeles and Ventura county beaches. Minor to moderate coastal flooding could be possible for the Central Coast and Ventura County.

More to Read

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis reports on breaking news with the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement