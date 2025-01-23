Advertisement
California

Housing tracker: Before the fires, a December slowdown in the Southern California market

Photo illustration of house with arrowed chart lines passing through it
Photo Illustration by Jim Cooke

Explore the latest prices for homes and rentals in and around Los Angeles.

By Andrew Khouri
 and Phi Do

The Southern California housing market downshifted last month.

The average home price in the six-county region fell 0.2% from November to $867,042 in December, according to Zillow, marking the fifth consecutive month of declines.

Prices are now 1.5% off their all-time high in July, but some economists say prospective home buyers and sellers shouldn’t expect home values to plunge — one reason behind the shift is the market typically slows in the fall and winter and prices are still above where they were a year ago.

Still, more homes are hitting the market and mortgage interest rates remain high, creating a situation of slightly more supply and slightly less demand.

As a result, annual price growth has slowed. Last month, Southern California home prices were 4.3% higher than a year earlier, compared with a recent peak of 9.5% in April.

Some economists expect price growth to slow further this year but not turn negative, because there’s still not enough supply for everyone that wants to live here.

And that was before the Palisades and Eaton fires destroyed or seriously damaged more than 11,000 homes, suddenly thrusting thousands of additional families into a search for housing.

Note to readers

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times’ Real Estate Tracker. Every month we will publish a report with data on housing prices, mortgage rates and rental prices. Our reporters will explain what the new data mean for Los Angeles and surrounding areas and help you understand what you can expect to pay for an apartment or house. You can read last month’s real estate breakdown here.

Explore home prices and rents for December

Use the tables below to search for home sale prices and apartment rental prices by city, neighborhood and county.
Rental prices in Southern California

In the last year, asking rents for apartments in many parts of Southern California have ticked down.

Experts say the trend is driven by a rising number of vacancies, which have forced some landlords to accept less in rent. Vacancies have risen because apartment supply is expanding and demand has fallen as consumers worry about the economy and inflation.

Additionally, the large millennial generation is increasingly aging into homeownership, as the smaller Generation Z enters the apartment market.

Prospective renters shouldn’t get too excited, however. Rent is still extremely high and the fires that broke out in January in L.A. County are expected to put upward pressure on rents, particularly in neighborhoods adjacent to the Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

In December, before the fires, the median rent for vacant units of all sizes across Los Angeles County was $2,045, down 0.7% from a year earlier but 6.8% more than in December 2019, according to data from Apartment List.
About this story

The data on this page automatically update using feeds from Freddie Mac, Zillow and Apartment List. Interest rates are updated every week. Housing and rental prices are updated every month.


Dana Chiueh and Devon Milley contributed to an earlier version of this housing market tracker.



Photo illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times; Photo by Getty Images
Andrew Khouri

Andrew Khouri covers the housing market for the Los Angeles Times. Before coming to The Times he wrote about commercial real estate for the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. He holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and graduated from the University of San Diego with a degree in history.

Phi Do

Phi Do is a data journalist for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, she helped develop databases for Voice of OC and wrote for the Santa Barbara Independent and the Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from UC Santa Barbara where she created a new data journalism section at the student newspaper, the Daily Nexus. When not reporting, she spends her time making films and playing D&D. Tips can be sent to Signal: (213) 267-3953.

More From the Los Angeles Times

