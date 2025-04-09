L.A. County fire-affected beaches are safe for swimming, health officials say

Tiny bits of pulverized fire debris are visible on the sand in Pacific Palisades in February.

Just in time for a mini heat wave going into the weekend, local public health authorities have lifted ocean water advisories placed on Malibu- and Santa Monica-area beaches affected by January’s Palisades fire.

Even though officials are deeming the water safe for recreation, they’re still cautioning beachgoers to avoid any fire-related debris they encounter in the ocean.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced the ocean water advisory placed on Las Flores State Beach to Santa Monica State Beach had been lifted.

The decision was made based on water testing and analysis conducted by the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board on the ocean water and sand between the end of January and mid-March.

Both areas were tested for metals, nutrients, polychlorinated biphenyls and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, which are all chemicals that may be found in water runoff based on previous California wildfires, officials said.

Results showed “no chemicals related to wildfires at levels that are dangerous to human health,” according to a news release.

Beachgoers have the green light to jump into the water at these beaches and hang out on the sand. Public health officials, however, continue to caution that people should avoid fire debris found either in the water or on land.

They also ask that people “avoid being on beaches on or near burned properties, as the fire debris may contain harmful substances and physical hazards such as glass, metal, and sharp wooden debris.”

It’s important to note that high tides can carry fire debris into the ocean, creating hazardous conditions.

“In areas along the coast — particularly near burned or destroyed properties on the inland side of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) — debris from recent fires has not yet been fully cleaned up,” the new release stated. “As the tides rise, this debris can be swept into the water, posing a danger to those in or near the ocean.”

To stay up to date on current water advisories, including non-fire-related advisories, visit the Department of Public Health’s Ocean Water Quality website.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline: (800) 525-5662. A map of affected locations is also available online.

