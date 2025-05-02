Advertisement
California

Police search for suspected shooter at Spartan College in Inglewood; at least 1 injured

At least one person was wounded in a shooting at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood on Friday afternoon and police are searching the campus for a suspected gunman, authorities said.
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 

At least one person was wounded in a shooting at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood on Friday afternoon and police are searching the campus for a suspect, authorities said.

The Inglewood Police Department responded to a call reporting a shooting at 8911 Aviation Boulevard at 3:39 p.m. Authorities confirmed one person was shot and officers are looking for other victims.

Officers were continuing to search the campus at 4:40 p.m. and some students had been evacuated, police said.

According to reporting from ABC7 News, the suspect may be barricaded inside a building.

This is a developing story.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

