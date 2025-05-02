Police search for suspected shooter at Spartan College in Inglewood; at least 1 injured

At least one person was wounded in a shooting at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood on Friday afternoon and police are searching the campus for a suspected gunman, authorities said.

At least one person was wounded in a shooting at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood on Friday afternoon and police are searching the campus for a suspect, authorities said.

The Inglewood Police Department responded to a call reporting a shooting at 8911 Aviation Boulevard at 3:39 p.m. Authorities confirmed one person was shot and officers are looking for other victims.

Officers were continuing to search the campus at 4:40 p.m. and some students had been evacuated, police said.

Advertisement

According to reporting from ABC7 News, the suspect may be barricaded inside a building.

This is a developing story.