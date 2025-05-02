Police search for suspected shooter at Spartan College in Inglewood; at least 1 injured
- Share via
-
At least one person was wounded in a shooting at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood on Friday afternoon and police are searching the campus for a suspect, authorities said.
The Inglewood Police Department responded to a call reporting a shooting at 8911 Aviation Boulevard at 3:39 p.m. Authorities confirmed one person was shot and officers are looking for other victims.
Officers were continuing to search the campus at 4:40 p.m. and some students had been evacuated, police said.
According to reporting from ABC7 News, the suspect may be barricaded inside a building.
This is a developing story.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.