Advertisement
California

Another L.A. County measles case amid nationwide surge; vaccines urged ahead of summer travel

An electron microscope image of a measles virus particle.
(Cynthia Goldsmith / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)
By Rong-Gong Lin IIStaff Writer 

Los Angeles County reported another measles case involving a resident or traveler this week, prompting officials to renew their call for all residents to make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations.

The latest case — the fourth so far this year — involves a visitor who recently arrived in L.A. County from another country, according to the county Department of Public Health.

The measles patient was not infectious while traveling, health officials said, but some people may have been exposed to the virus in healthcare facilities. Officials did not identify the specific sites but said the healthcare facilities are directly contacting potentially exposed patients and employees.

Advertisement

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases, and it can spread easily on surfaces and in the air — remaining infectious for hours, even after a sickened person has left the room.

Los Angeles, CA - March 25: Dr. Neville Anderson, right, tries to cheer up and distract Perry Roj, 4, while nurse Breanna Kirby, left, gives her DTap Polio vaccination while her mom, Devin Homsey holds her at Larchmont Pediatrics in Los Angeles Tuesday, March 25, 2025. At the popular Larchmont Pediatrics, Dr. Neville Anderson requires all infants to begin their routine vaccinations by the three month visit. Parents who refuse receive a letter in the mail stating that they have 30 days to find a new doctor. "If a parent is truly anti-vax and does not want to vaccinate their child, our values and our goals and our beliefs are so antithetical to each other that we're not a good team," said Anderson. "I'm not the right doctor for them, and they're not the right patient for me." Larchmont only dismisses 1-4 patients each year, she said, since most anti-vaccine families know their reputation and tend to go elsewhere. For some patients, the dismissal policy is a real draw. As yet another measles outbreak continues to spread in Texas and New Mexico, with the first two measles deaths in the U.S. in a decade, physicians are again facing a moral quandary: Should they refuse to see families who don't want to vaccinate their children, or keep them in their practices in the hopes of changing their minds? (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 3pm Dr. Anderson sees a 4 year old patient who is getting vaccines 4:15pm A baby is getting a vaccine, but Dr. Anderson will not be there. The parent said it's fine to shoot her face and get artful phots of the vaccination, baby -- but she doesn't want her baby's face photographed. 8:52 4:30pm Dr. Anderson will be seeing another 4 year old patient who is getting vaccines

Science & Medicine

The U.S. is approaching a dangerous measles precipice, scientists say

Measles, which was ‘eliminated’ in the U.S. in 2000, could be endemic again within 25 years if current vaccination rates hold, study finds.

Symptoms of measles include a high fever above 101 degrees, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes and a rash, which usually starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

“As L.A. County residents begin to travel this summer, and with measles cases increasing among those who have recently traveled, we remind everyone that the best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is with the highly effective measles vaccine,” Dr. Muntu Davis, the county health officer, said in a statement Tuesday.

Advertisement

Health officials generally recommend babies get their first measles vaccination when they’re 12 to 15 months old, followed by a second dose between 4 and 6 years old.

But infants as young as 6 months old should get a measles vaccine before traveling internationally, and then should get two more doses after their first birthday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

FILE -A sign is seen outside of Seminole Hospital District offering measles testing, Feb. 21, 2025, in Seminole, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez), File)

California

Measles confirmed in L.A. County resident who recently returned from Texas

Measles has been confirmed in a Los Angeles County resident who recently returned from Texas, health officials said Friday.

Having two doses of the measles vaccine is 97% effective against infection, health officials say.

Advertisement

Measles vaccination is required as a condition of entry for schools in California and, at age 1, at child-care centers — though children can receive a medical exemption. State law allows parents to skip immunizations for children who are enrolled in independent study programs and do not receive classroom-based instruction.

Opponents of the recently passed legislation to tighten the rules on giving exemptions for vaccinations, demonstrate outside the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Newsom signed the bill, SB276 by state Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, Monday. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

California

Independent study charter schools are a soft spot in California’s vaccine laws, data show

Online charter schools are a soft spot in California’s childhood vaccine laws.

Before a vaccine for measles became available in 1963, the disease resulted in an estimated 400 to 500 deaths a year, as well as 48,000 hospitalizations — with 1,000 people suffering brain swelling, the CDC says.

Two L.A. County residents have tested positive for measles this year — one who had recently returned from Texas, which is in the midst of a deadly measles outbreak, and another who had flown back from Taiwan. A non-L.A. County resident also tested positive after arriving on a flight from South Korea.

The U.S. is in the midst of one of its worst years for measles in the last generation, with 935 cases already reported nationally this year, CDC data show. About 38% of patients are age 5 through 19, and 30% are age 4 and younger.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 9, 2024 - Travelers make their way along a walkway through, "Luminaries of Light and Space," by DUBLAB at the West Gates of the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX in Los Angeles on May 9, 2024. The passenger tunnel is where guests can hear the airport's first immersive sound art installation, "The Orchestrina," by DUBLAB. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

Measles at LAX: L.A. County resident had highly contagious disease when arriving at airport

A Los Angeles County resident who traveled through LAX was confirmed to have the measles. Here is a list of the places the person visited after the airport.

Of those with confirmed measles infection, 96% either are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, according to the CDC.

The latest measles case count is already the second-highest in 25 years, eclipsed only by the 1,274 cases reported in all of 2019.

Advertisement

Three confirmed measles deaths have been reported — two among unvaccinated school-age children in Texas who had no underlying medical conditions, and one in an unvaccinated adult in New Mexico, according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

L.A. County officials suggest residents contact their healthcare provider as soon as possible about a possible measles exposure if they are pregnant or have a weakened immune system — regardless of their immunization history. Healthcare providers should also be contacted if the exposed person is an infant or is unvaccinated.

FILE - This undated image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 4, 2015, shows an electron microscope image of a measles virus particle, center. A West Virginia hospital has identified the first case of measles in the state since 2009, health officials said Monday, April 22, 2024. (Cynthia Goldsmith/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP, File)

California

Measles exposure reported at LAX, Orange County children’s hospital. Who is at risk?

Health officials warned Thursday that people who were at Los Angeles International Airport and Children’s Hospital of Orange County in recent days may have been exposed to measles.

“If symptoms develop, stay at home, and avoid school, work and any large gatherings,” the county said in a statement. “Do not enter a healthcare facility before calling them and making them aware of your measles exposure and symptoms.”

People can spread measles to others from four days before the disease’s telltale rash appears through four days afterward, according to the CDC. People who have not been immunized against measles, either through vaccination or prior infection, are at risk of getting sick between seven and 21 days after exposure.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a Metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement