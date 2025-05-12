Newsom urges cities to ban homeless camps

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in October, as Mayor Karen Bass looks on, during a news conference to announce new state funding to confront the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday again urged California cities and counties to ban homeless encampments, increasing his pressure campaign on local governments to follow the state’s lead and remove tents from sidewalks and other public property.

“There’s nothing compassionate about letting people die on the streets,” Newsom said in a statement. “Local leaders asked for resources — we delivered the largest state investment in history. They asked for legal clarity — the courts delivered. Now, we’re giving them a model they can put to work immediately, with urgency and with humanity, to resolve encampments and connect people to shelter, housing, and care. The time for inaction is over. There are no more excuses.”

The Democratic governor released a model ordinance for local governments to adopt that his office described as a starting point before jurisdictions craft their own policies. Newsom’s plan asks locals to prohibit persistent camping in one location and encampments that block sidewalks. It also requires local officials to attempt to offer shelter before removing a temporary dwelling.

Advertisement

Newsom coupled the announcement with the release Monday of $3.3 billion in funding from Proposition 1, approved by voters in 2024, for communities to expand behavioral health housing and treatment options for their mentally ill and homeless populations. The funding is not contingent on cities banning encampments.

The funding adds to $27 billion the state has already given to local governments to address homelessness, a challenging political issue in California.

Advocates for the homeless repeatedly argue that the state does not have enough supportive housing and shelter beds to funnel those removed from tents and sidewalks into better conditions. The governor often voices his frustration over the lack of progress at the local level, casting homelessness as a humanitarian crisis and a health and safety issue.

Advertisement

Last year Newsom issued an executive order requiring state agencies to remove homeless encampments on state property and similarly urged local governments to do the same.