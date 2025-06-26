Lockdown lifted at some California prisons; others remain restricted because of violence

Authorities on Thursday rolled back restrictions at nine California prisons where privileges had been suspended and inmate movements restricted because of a statewide surge in violence.

Twelve other prisons remain under lockdown conditions, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said in a statement Thursday.

On June 12, CDCR put the 21 prisons on what it called a “modified program.” Inmates could not receive visits or make phone calls, and prisoners at the state’s highest-security institutions were confined to their cells except for essential services, such as legal and medical appointments.

CDCR officials said the lockdown was prompted by a rise in violence and drug overdoses. Thirteen California prisoners have been killed by other inmates this year, while 41 died under “unexpected” circumstances, which includes suspected drug overdoses, according to CDCR data.

In the last two weeks, CDCR officials said, investigators have searched cells using dogs, scoured video footage and reviewed incoming mail to root out contraband. The searches turned up 169 weapons and 310 cellphones, among other contraband, according to the statement.

Restrictions were lifted Thursday at California Medical Facility; California Men’s Colony; California Correctional Institution; California State Prison, Corcoran; California State Prison, Solano; Folsom State Prison; North Kern State Prison; Pleasant Valley State Prison; and Wasco State Prison.

Inmates remain on lockdown at High Desert State Prison; Pelican Bay State Prison; Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, Corcoran; California State Prison, Los Angeles County; California State Prison, Sacramento; California State Prison, Centinela; Calipatria State Prison; Kern Valley State Prison; Mule Creek State Prison; Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility; Salinas Valley State Prison and Sierra Conservation Camp.