Photos: Getty Villa reopens

The Getty Villa reopened Friday for the first time since January’s devastating Palisades fire. And after nearly six months without visitors, the museum is set to debut a new exhibit. The Villa had been closed since Jan. 7, when the Palisades fire burned through the surrounding area. The museum itself did not sustain any damage in the blaze — the grounds, however, did. Since then, crews have been working to repair the damages to the grounds as quickly as possible. To kick off the reopening, the Villa debuted its newest exhibit, “The Kingdom of Pylos,” which features more than 230 works of Messenian art and artifacts. Many of the pieces are being seen for the first time in the United States. Friday’s reopening was expected to bring crowds, the Villa’s hours of operation will be on a limited schedule: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday through Monday.

Visitors explore the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades on reopening day for the museum since the Palisades fire last January.

1 2 3 1. A visitor takes a photo at the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades on reopening day for the museum since the Palisades fire last January, on Friday. 2. The Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades reopens for the first time since the Palisades fire last January. 3. The Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades reopens for the first time since the Palisades fire.

A visitor walks the grounds at the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades on reopening day for the museum since the Palisades fire.

Peter and Bambi Carlton take a photo with their daughters Olivia and Drew, from left, of Columbus, Ohio, while visiting the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades on reopening day for the museum since the Palisades fire last January. Visitors at the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades on reopening day for the museum.

Pacific Palisades residents and neighbors of 40 years, Claudette Brown, left, and Eva Kurtz, visit the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades on reopening day for the museum since the Palisades fire last January. Both Brown and Kurtz, who’ve recently moved back into their homes after enduring fire damage cleanup, found the visit to the Getty a healing experience after what their community has gone through.