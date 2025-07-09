Child dies at summer camp in Calabasas after tree branch falls; 4 others injured

First responders were at the scene of a fatal accident Wednesday at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas.

A child died while attending a summer camp at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas on Wednesday, according to the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority.

The L.A. County Fire Department responded to a call in the 26000 block of Mulholland Highway shortly before 3 p.m. A fallen tree branch was reported with multiple people injured, according to department spokesperson Jonathan Torres.

Upon arriving, officers found five injured people. One was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, and two others had moderate injuries, Torres said.

Homicide detectives from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the death, according to a department spokesperson.

“My heart goes out to the family at this overwhelming and devastating loss,” said Joseph T. Edmiston, executive officer of the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, in a statement.

A thick tree branch snapped off by a group of picnic tables near where a summer camp called Camp Wildcraft was taking place, according to reporting from KTLA News.

The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, which manages the 588 acres of public park land in the Santa Monica Mountains, said the safety and well-being of children will always be its highest priority.

“We are working closely with Los Angeles County Sheriffs and appropriate agencies to understand exactly what happened,” stated the authority, “and we are fully committed to supporting a thorough and transparent investigation.”

L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath released a statement saying, “My heart is with everyone impacted by this tragic situation.”

Horvath said her office was in close communication with the Sheriff’s and Fire departments and working to provide support.

“We hold everyone involved in our thoughts and pray for their safety,” she said.