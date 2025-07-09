Advertisement
California

Child dies at summer camp in Calabasas after tree branch falls; 4 others injured

An aerial view of a fire engine and other vehicles parked on a leafy street
First responders were at the scene of a fatal accident Wednesday at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas.
(KTLA)
Los Angeles Times writer Clara Harter
By Clara Harter
Staff Writer Follow

A child died while attending a summer camp at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas on Wednesday, according to the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority.

The L.A. County Fire Department responded to a call in the 26000 block of Mulholland Highway shortly before 3 p.m. A fallen tree branch was reported with multiple people injured, according to department spokesperson Jonathan Torres.

Upon arriving, officers found five injured people. One was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, and two others had moderate injuries, Torres said.

Advertisement

Homicide detectives from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the death, according to a department spokesperson.

“My heart goes out to the family at this overwhelming and devastating loss,” said Joseph T. Edmiston, executive officer of the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, in a statement.

A thick tree branch snapped off by a group of picnic tables near where a summer camp called Camp Wildcraft was taking place, according to reporting from KTLA News.

Advertisement

The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, which manages the 588 acres of public park land in the Santa Monica Mountains, said the safety and well-being of children will always be its highest priority.

“We are working closely with Los Angeles County Sheriffs and appropriate agencies to understand exactly what happened,” stated the authority, “and we are fully committed to supporting a thorough and transparent investigation.”

L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath released a statement saying, “My heart is with everyone impacted by this tragic situation.”

Advertisement

Horvath said her office was in close communication with the Sheriff’s and Fire departments and working to provide support.

“We hold everyone involved in our thoughts and pray for their safety,” she said.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement