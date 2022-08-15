LA Times Today: Can strawberry-picking robots save California’s growers?

California’s two billion dollar strawberry industry accounts for 91% of the U.S. crop.



But climate change, tightening chemical regulations and labor struggles are presenting new challenges for the industry and making business tough on farmers.



L.A. Times business reporter Sam Dean wrote about a potential solution, which could cut costs and keep the strawberries coming.