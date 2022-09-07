LA Times Today: Dangerous street takeovers take a deadly toll on L.A.

On any given night around L.A., you might come across this type of scene: hundreds of people crowding an intersection, a chorus of screeching tires accompanied by plumes of smoke and the smell of burning rubber.



Street takeovers or “side shows” have exploded in number since the beginning of the pandemic. Spectators say they aren’t hurting anybody, law enforcement officials say it’s lawlessness.



L.A. Times metro reporter Nathan Solis joined L.A. Times Today with more.