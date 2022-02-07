LA Times Today: Surgeon general warns of emerging youth mental health crisis

It will take years of research for us to fully understand the pandemic’s long-term effects on our mental well-being, but the recent U.S. surgeon general’s public health advisory reports an alarming spike in depression and anxiety among our youth.



L.A. Times education reporter Howard Blume explains.