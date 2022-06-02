LA Times Today: Why swimming pools are getting a break despite water restrictions

Sweeping water restrictions took effect today across Southern California. Most of Los Angeles is now reduced to outdoor watering only two days per week. But what about filling swimming pools? And what about keeping trees alive?



L.A. Times staff writer Hayley Smith joined us with some answers.