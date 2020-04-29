Former ‘Voice’ contestant now a coronavirus block party star UPLAND, CA - APRIL 16: Alexa Capelli, a 20-year-old singer, who lives in the culdesac, sings at her neighborhood weekly gathering. Neighbors living in a culdesac of Upland got together and hold Neighborhood Safe Social Distancing gathering on weekly basis to keep the mood upbeat in the midst coronavirus pandemic. Alexa Capelli, a 20-year-old singer, who lives in the culdesac at 1400 block of Highpoint Street, entertains the neighbors with beautiful songs. Neighbors, who come from different professional background, like occupational therapist, law enforcement, school teacher, medical office administrator, x-ray technician and owner of thrift store, bring out their lawn chair and tables, sipping on their favorite drinks enjoy the weekly musical evening. Upland, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)