LA Times Today: A firework blew up in her hand. This South L.A. teen responded with courage

Last year, roughly 11,500 people were injured by fireworks in the U.S. Nine people died. Children 15 and under suffered 29% of the injuries. La’Veyah Mosley of Los Angeles was one of them. She and her mom, Staneisha Mathews, joined us to celebrate La’Veyah’s recovery, share her indomitable spirit, and warn others about the danger.



And a word of warning to viewers: This story contains graphic images of La’Veyah’s injuries.