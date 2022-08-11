LA Times Today: Artist shares pieces of her Tongva heritage across L.A.’s public landscapes

The Tongva people are the original inhabitants of the land we now call Los Angeles. Their words appear on maps: Topanga, Cucamonga, Cahuenga. But their cultural presence is largely erased from public memory.



Artist Mercedes Dorame is one of many Tongva descendants using her work to shine a light on their culture, past and present.