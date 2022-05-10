LA Times Today: A transgender psychologist has helped hundreds of teens transition. Rising numbers have her concerned

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In the last few years, transgender issues have become fodder in America’s so called “culture wars.” There are many experts who specialize in gender identity, but not all share the same philosophy or approach.



Dr. Erica Anderson is a transgender psychologist. She joined us with more.