LA Times Today: In California, Ukraine war brings faint hope for oil wells

Last week, the average cost of a gallon of gas in California was $5.90. In L.A. County, it topped six dollars a gallon.



As sanctions on Russian oil continue, some legislatures are looking to locally sourced solutions.



Kern County – which previously produced more than 70 percent of California’s oil – is ready to answer the call.



But the community’s desire to drill puts it at odds with the state’s ambitious goal to curb greenhouse gas emissions.



L.A. Times staff writer Louis Sahagún joined us with the details.