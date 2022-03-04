LA Times Today: Ukrainians in California decry Russia’s attack

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine destabilized the nation causing hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to flee, creating a humanitarian crisis. Closer to home, members of California’s Ukrainian diaspora are facing a different challenge, how to get loved ones out of harm’s way.



L.A. Times staff writer Sarah Parvini talked to members of California’s Ukrainian community and joined Amrit Singh with more.