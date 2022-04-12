LA Times Today: Santa Monica versus the street vendors (Column)

Dozens of street vendors protested on the steps of Santa Monica City Hall in January – accusing the city of targeting their small business operations.



Vendors argue they’ve been hit with expensive citations and in some cases arrests for trying to make a living.



Santa Monica assigned nearly 50 city employees to enforce street vending near the pier, for what they call public safety reasons.



L.A. Times columnist Gustavo Arellano referred to Santa Monica’s enforcement approach as “heavy handed” and joined us to explain.