LA Times Today: Inside the war on urban coyotes in Southern California

Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities.



Today the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000.



L.A. Times reporter Louis Sahagun wrote about the on-going battle over how L.A. County residents and coyotes can co-exist.