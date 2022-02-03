LA Times Today: USC frat parties return — with guards near bedrooms to prevent sexual assaults

Greek life is a big part of a college experience. At USC, nearly 4,000 students participate in fraternities and sororities.



In March, most USC fraternities will once again be allowed to host parties if members abide by strict rules including posting security guards at stairs or hallways leading to bedrooms.



L.A. Times reporter Colleen Shalby reports on the alleged sexual abuse involving several houses.