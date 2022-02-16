LIVE: L.A. Rams Super Bowl Victory Parade Livestream

Los Angeles is celebrating the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. The one-mile parade will kick off at 11 a.m. today at the Shrine Auditorium on West Jefferson Boulevard.

Los Angeles Times columnist and ‘The Times’ podcast host Gustavo Arellano and Times Op-Ed columnist LZ Granderson provide live commentary during the Rams’ Super Bowl parade and rally. Gustavo and LZ are joined by guests for discussions covering the future of Rams football, sports in Los Angeles and the cultural impact of the big game.