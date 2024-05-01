What are those signs on Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles for?

A viewer wrote in to ask about those signs — you know the ones — on Vermont Avenue.

You may have seen them: round signs with what looks like a green “V” in the middle (or maybe that’s a person’s outstretched arms?) that hang from lamp posts along a stretch of Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles. But what do they mean?



Reporter Tom Carroll asked Joe Linton, editor of Streets Blog L.A., what the medallions are.



“It’s part of a streetscape project that was installed in the ’90s. It’s part of a project called the SNAP — the Station Neighborhood Area Plan,” said Linton, who worked on the project. “When the subway was first going in under Vermont, the city said, we’re going to make this area bike friendly, pedestrian friendly.”



As part of the initiative, workers fixed sidewalks, planted trees and added lighting and bicycle parking. And they added these signs.



“This medallion, it represents sort of a V-shape for Vermont and then sort of an inclusive picture that’s sort of people coming together,” Linton said.

