LA Times Today: She’s 86. She’s 28. They love their hang time as the wallpaper queens of L.A.

Ask Reita Green the Wallpaper Queen what makes a successful wallpaper hanger and she’ll tell you it’s practice, patience and believing in yourself. Since 1960, the former dancer and actress has run her own wallpapering business, all by herself.



But a few years ago she met Beverly Pate, 58 years her junior, and the two struck up a friendship that blossomed into a business partnership.