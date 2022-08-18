LA Times Today: The long history of water poaching in California

Southern Californians know about neighbors using more than their fair share of water.



But what about growers who steal water from farms, businesses or even houses?



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked at the long history of poaching in California and how it relates to today’s water fights.



Here’s what Patt says.