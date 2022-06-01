LA Times Today: What to know about L.A.'s severe water restrictions

As California continues to deal with an unprecedented drought, new water restrictions for Los Angeles residents are set to take effect today.



The L.A. Department of Water and Power’s new plan isn’t as severe as others, but it still calls for major cutbacks.



L.A. Times reporter Hayley Smith has written about how it’s all going to work.