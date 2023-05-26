LA Times Today: Watts has struggled with illegal dumping for decades
Watts is famous for the tall towers rising above the neighborhood. But the area also has another, less beautiful, claim to fame: Watts has been known as a hotspot for illegal trash dumping for more than 50 years.
As the neighborhood contends with its trash problem, L.A. Times contributors Andrew Dubbins and Melisa Cabello visited Watts to find out more about the situation.
