LA Times Today: After ’92 riots, L.A. bought land in Watts — with empty promises

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In the wake of the 1992 riots, the city of Los Angeles made a purchase, with a promise to the devastated community of Watts. The city purchased a vacant lot and promised to bring hundreds of jobs to the area.



Fast forward nearly 30 years and the lot still sits empty.



L.A. Times senior writer Doug Smith joined us with the story of the city’s un-kept commitment and the neighborhood still waiting for change.